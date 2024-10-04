Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski emphasized that political negotiations are not just about participation, but about achieving success, particularly in talks with Bulgaria, which require patience.

“We are not entering these negotiations just to be involved—we are here to succeed. The entire process is about more than just changing the Constitution to face another obstacle in six months. It’s a continuous effort, not something that starts this week and ends the next,” Mickoski said during an interview with Kanal 5.

He believes that with determination, solutions can be found to prevent the process from becoming bogged down in bilateral disputes and to remove further barriers.

Regarding the role of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in mediating the talks, Mickoski explained that Orban aims to invite both him and the Bulgarian President to Budapest for discussions, given Hungary’s position as the current holder of the EU Presidency.

“Let the EU act as the mediator. We can resolve all issues in Budapest, removing any remaining obstacles and avoiding the bilateralization of the process. Let’s start right now,” Mickoski stated.

He stressed that while the two nations must maintain good neighborly relations, the demands made must be reasonable and not purely bilateral.

“If we keep attacking each other using arguments from the Middle Ages, we will remain stuck in this deadlock forever,” Mickoski warned.

