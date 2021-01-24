Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he had contacted his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabić on Sunday, and sent a second request to New York’s Pfizer for consent over Serbia’s vaccines for Macedonia, adding that the Government is also making efforts via the Health Ministry expecting an approval.

The vaccines from Serbia should arrive sooner than the others (out of the three programs) and, according to Zaev, they will be enough for the health workers working in the COVID centers.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the first doses of the vaccines for which they have concluded an agreement directly with the “Pfizer” manufacturer were expected to arrive in the middle or the second half of February.

By the end of the week, as he said, a precise and direct answer when the vaccines from the COVAX program of the World Health Organization was expected, and also a notification from the European Commission is expected for the distribution of certain quantities of vaccines from EU countries. iе. from the third, solidarity program.