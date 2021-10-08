The Axios poll, conducted in late September, shows that the VMRO-DPMNE candidates will win in Gazi Baba and in Prilep against their SDSM opponents, while the race in Kriva Palanka is tied. In Tetovo, the candidates of DUI and the Alliance of Albanians are also tied.

Boban Stefkovski from VMRO leads in the incumbent Mayor of Skopje’s Gazi Baba district Boris Georgievski from SDSM with 26.8 percent against 20.3 percent. Borce Jovceski has a similar lead over Goran Sugareski in Prilep – 25.4 percent against 20.7 percent.

The candidates in Kriva Palanka are within 0.2 percent – with Sasko Mitovski from SDSM polling at 23.4 percent against Aleksandar Rangelov from VMRO-DPMNE with 23.2 percent.

In Tetovo, Vulnet Murseli from the opposition coalition of AA and Alternative, who is supported by VMRO-DPMNE, polls at 18.7 percent, while the incumbent Mayor Teuta Arifi from DUI is at 18 percent – she is still hoping to receive the SDSM vote in the second round of the elections.