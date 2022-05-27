The Alliance for Albanians constantly expresses its dilemmas and remarks about Speaker Talat Xhaferi management in the Parliament, but there is still no concrete answer whether or not it will support the initiative of VMRO-DPMNE to recall Xhaferi. Alliance for Albanians MP, Elmi Aziri, said on the “Patot kon” show that their parliamentary group will discuss this issue and then make a concrete decision, Alsat TV reported.

According to Alsat TV, Elmi Aziri said that the Alliance for Albanians has been under constant pressure, or aspiration to be boycotted, to be removed from public opinion by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.