The baby born on April 14 at the Skopje-based Gynecology Clinic, whose mother is infected with coronavirus, tested negative for virus, informed the clinic.

The patient had spontaneous labour, but because she comes from the Kumanovo region, she was treated as a patient from a risky area and according to all protocols she was tested for the virus. The baby was tested after the mother’s COVID-19 test came back positive, the clinic said.

The Gynecology Clinic also informed that the mother and the baby were discharged from the clinic in good health.