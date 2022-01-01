The first baby born this year is a boy and is the fourth in the family of Suzana and Goran Stosic. The baby was born in the first minute of the new year and weighs 3 kilograms and 70 grams, and it is 50 centimeters long, said the Minister of Health Venko Filipce on Saturday.

Filipce said that two more babies were born, one at 00:02h, while the other baby was born at 5 am in the Covid Center, to a mother who is positive for the coronavirus.