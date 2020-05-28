A nine month old baby, with Swiss citizenship, was transported to Zurich for treatment on Sunday in very difficult condition. The baby was diagnosed with a brain tumor and with Covid-19 reported the Nova news site.

It was living with its grandmother while the family was in Switzerland, but both the child and the elderly woman contracted the coronavirus, said doctor Natasa Najdanovska – Aluloska from the Pediatric Clinic in Skopje. By Sunday the state of the baby was so bad it was slipping in and out of consciousness due to the high fever and it was transported urgently to Zurich.

Doctor Aspazija Sofijanova believes that the brain tumor that was diagnosed was caused by the coronavirus. “If confirmed, this will be the first case of such serious complication stemming from the virus that has been diagnosed in a child”, Sofijanova said.