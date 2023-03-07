Macedonia is back in the 1990ies – years of organized crime and shootouts, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement following the mafia style killing of two mobsters in downtown Skopje yesterday evening.

Oliver Spasovski is head of the police for eight years now, and we saw over a hundred unresolved murders. What more needs to happen for Spasovski to resign?, the opposition party asked.

Jeton Krivanjeva – Zhila and Enes Iseinov/Iseni – Laci, both known as part of the Albanian narco mafia, were targeted in the attack yesterday.