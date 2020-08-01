Social media users from Ohrid have shared pictures showing the slaughtering and skinning of sacrificial animals for the Kurban Bajram (Eid al Adha) holiday.

The Muslim holiday marks the readiness of Abraham to sacrifice his son to God, and traditionally sacrificial animals, usually lambs, are killed and the meat offered to poor families. But the slaughtering is often done wherever possible, including in back yards and even on the streets.

With the borders closed due to the coronavirus, Ohrid is currently filled with tourists from across Macedonia.