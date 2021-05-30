The badly indebted Macedonian Railways company decided to purchase a luxury new Ford Mondeo Titanium car for its manager Adnan Azizi.

The company is best known for its dilapidated rolling stock and is regularly forced to take out loans mandated by the Government from other, better performing state owned companies like ELEM and MEPSO. But this didn’t stop it from purchasing a brand new car.

The railway company owes 8.3 million EUR. It lost three million EUR only last year.