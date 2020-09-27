Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the US administration is coordinating Balkan countries in an attempt to have them open their borders without demanding PCR coronavirus tests. Movement across the region is currently largely stopped, as each country has its own regime of closures that are absolute, or dependent on the arriving passengers having a recent negative coronavirus test.

We were waiting for response from the neighboring countries and now finally a system of coordination, supported by the US Embassy in Skopje, is in place. We hope to have a system of communication in order to map out the exact epidemic situation in the region and that all countries, including Bulgaria and Greece, arrive at a joint position on the borders, Filipce said.

Filipce also announced a ban on all public events after the guests at a recent event in Skopje violated the social distancing restrictions.