Ballisti – the nationalist Albanian football fans group for the Shkendija team – called on the Albanian diaspora to massively register for the census in Macedonia.

We know we are many. But we need to have the others believe that, the group said.

The census planned by the Zaev regime will include the diaspora – despite international standards that only actual residents should count in a census. Albanian parties insist that the entire diaspora is included in the census hoping it will increase their share of the population, and currently the Albanian led Foreign Ministry is leading the charge to get as much of the diaspora to register as possible, with groups like the Ballisti joining in.