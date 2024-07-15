The Government today ordered that the summer ban on visiting the national woods goes into effect. The order is in place to prevent forest fires, as firefighters are already fighting the first big fire of the season – near Negotino.

Movement through the wooded areas is banned between 6h in the morning and 20h in the evening. The order will be in effect until it is concluded that the danger is lifted, and fines for violating the order amount to between 1,500 and 2,000 EUR.