The Government informs that the measures for personal protection remain in force, ie the mandatory wearing of protective equipment (mask, scarf or shawl) over the mouth and nose, in all public buildings such as state institutions, markets, shops, banks, post offices, public transport, waiting rooms, health institutions and the like.

The wearing of protective equipment is mandatory in open spaces, whenever a minimum distance of two meters between the citizens cannot be maintained.

Protective equipment is not mandatory for citizens staying in a yard of a family house, riding a bicycle or doing outdoor sports (considering the 2-meter distancing), if travelling in a motor vehicle with persons they live with or if staying outdoors where the two-meter distance can be maintained.

As of April 30, violation of the decree for wearing protective equipment will be fined by EUR 20 for individuals and EUR 2,000 for businesses.

The government also informs the ban on grouping of more than two people in public is also in force, not including children under the age of 14 within a group.

The Ministry of Interior is intensively controlling the observance of the Government decrees and every violation will be sanctioned in accordance with regulations.