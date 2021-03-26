Even if you had vaccinated all the census workers two weeks ago, on April 1 they would not have achieved immunity yet !!!! Therefore, vaccinate them until April 1, revaccinate them before Easter, and let the census start on May 14, the day after Ramadan Bajram at the earliest !!!, Dr. Niko Bekarovski wrote on Facebook.
Macedonia
Bekarovski: Even if you had vaccinated all the census workers two weeks ago, on April 1 they would not have achieved immunity yet
Even if you had vaccinated all the census workers two weeks ago, on April 1 they would not have achieved immunity yet !!!! Therefore, vaccinate them until April 1, revaccinate them before Easter, and let the census start on May 14, the day after Ramadan Bajram at the earliest !!!, Dr. Niko Bekarovski...
Comments are closed for this post.