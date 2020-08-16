Media outlets are reporting that a female medical professional from the small city of Berovo, aged 57, died of the coronavirus. The woman was infected along with her husband, who is also a medical professional.

Both were tested recently and were hospitalized just days ago. But yesterday the woman’s state took a sharp turn to the worse and the succumbed to the disease. Her husband is doing well and their son, who also tested positive, has no symptoms.

Citizens of Berovo, which has only eight active cases and was largely spared during the epidemic, are collecting donations to help the family which they describe as selfless and always ready to help patients in need.