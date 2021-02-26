The Albanian language INA news agency reports that the BESA party is considering leaving the coalition with SDSM. BESA holds four seats in the Parliament and could sink the coalition if it turned on Zaev.

According to INA, the latest reason for tensions in the coalition is caused by the Culture Ministry. After being under control of Albanian appointees, who greatly expanded funding for cultural events linked to the Albanian heritage, SDSM is now back in charge of the Ministry and reduced spending on “Albanian events”. BESA protested that only 16 percent of the budget – a little over a million EUR – goes to Albanian groups and organizations.

BESA official Sedat Sulejmani holds the seat of Deputy Culture Minister and he called the annual program “discriminatory” against Albanians.

Zaev is also facing revolt from other minor coalition partners, like the LDP, DOM and DS parties, who hold a combined five seats in Parliament, as well as from several members of his DUI coalition partner.