Bulgarian prosecutors completed their investigation in the disastrous Besa Trans bus disaster that occurred in late November, and killed 46 people.

Prosecutor Sijka Mileva said that the have a very large amount of evidence that will help determine the truth. Earlier in the investigation Bulgarian authorities said that they have already determined the cause of the fire that broke on board the bus, but did not share it with the public. This prompted speculations that the bus was used to smuggle cheap Turkish gas, or even chemicals used to produce drugs.