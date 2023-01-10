The party points out that “Artan Grubi and Ali Ahmeti, not knowing how to get out of this political situation created in Macedonia, allegedly initiated a meeting with the Albanian Prime Minister, once again using his authority to get them out of the mud in which they have been immersed for two decades”.

This is exactly the reason that the Besa Movement and Bilal Kasami will not sit at the table with those who fail to lead the country on the right path. And now, instead of coming before the people to apologize and call early elections, they are again asking for help from Edi Rama. Six years ago, we attended a meeting with Edi Rama, where we promised to implement some points of interest for the Albanians in Macedonia, but this agreement never saw the light of day. Because this is what Artan Grubi and Ali Ahmeti decided. Several times we requested a joint meeting of the political leaders, but it did not happen. We also asked for an explanation of the non-fulfillment of these promised points, which was also not clarified. Now the question arises why it is necessary to sit down with these people again when we know that the meeting ends without the fulfillment of the agreed-upon, reads the press release.