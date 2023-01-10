The line between being useful in a tight situation, on the one hand, and using such a situation to your advantage, on the other, is very thin, so be careful! Artan Grubi, but also Ali Ahmeti, whenever they find themselves at crossroads and do not know which way to choose, i.e. how to deal with the current situation in the Government, they ask for help from Edi Rama or in short – they use the Albanian Prime Minister to help them get out of the crisis, the Besa Movement said in a press release.
The party points out that “Artan Grubi and Ali Ahmeti, not knowing how to get out of this political situation created in Macedonia, allegedly initiated a meeting with the Albanian Prime Minister, once again using his authority to get them out of the mud in which they have been immersed for two decades”.
This is exactly the reason that the Besa Movement and Bilal Kasami will not sit at the table with those who fail to lead the country on the right path. And now, instead of coming before the people to apologize and call early elections, they are again asking for help from Edi Rama. Six years ago, we attended a meeting with Edi Rama, where we promised to implement some points of interest for the Albanians in Macedonia, but this agreement never saw the light of day. Because this is what Artan Grubi and Ali Ahmeti decided. Several times we requested a joint meeting of the political leaders, but it did not happen. We also asked for an explanation of the non-fulfillment of these promised points, which was also not clarified. Now the question arises why it is necessary to sit down with these people again when we know that the meeting ends without the fulfillment of the agreed-upon, reads the press release.
We are planning a meeting with Mr. Rama very soon, but as a serious party, as a party that coordinates, and not as DUI, which uses the meeting with the Albanian prime minister for salvation and personal interests, says Besa.
