The central leadership of the BESA Movement today held the first meeting at which the party bodies were elected.

According to the party, Fatmir Limani, Blerim Sejdiu and Besa Kadriu have been elected vice presidents, Abdush Demiri has been elected secretary general, and Faruk Avdiu has been elected party spokesman.

According to Besa, the meeting also discussed the political situation in the country and what actions should be taken further.

The BESA movement believes that early parliamentary elections is the right option because, as they point out, the current government does not have the credibility to lead the future of the country and that the country should hold parliamentary elections as soon as possible.