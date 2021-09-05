The BESA party nominated its leader Bilal Kasami for Mayor of Tetovo.

This expected move increases the tension in the ruling coalition where DUI is supporting the incumbent Mayor Teuta Arifi. The two parties called on the coalition leader Zoran Zaev to at least remain neutral in the election, if he won’t support their side. BESA threatened to leave the coalition if Zaev lends his support to Arifi in this crucial race. Zaev still insists that his SDSM party, DUI and BESA have an agreement to run jointly and support each other in the local elections on October 17th.