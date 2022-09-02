Besa says the information that appeared in certain media that a councilor in Tetovo switched from their party to another party and they lost the majority in the Council is fake news.



The news published by some portals in the Albanian language that a councilor in the Tetovo Council turned his back on us is fake, the general secretary of the Besa Movement Arjanit Hoxha told MKD.mk, adding that DUI should be worried about its number of councilors.

According to him, the claims of some media that the Besa Movement started negotiations with Alternative and Alliance for the Albanians, in order to form a coalition for parliamentary elections, are not true either.