The BESA party, which concluded a pre-election coalition with the ruling SDSM party, revealed its candidates for members of Parliament.

BESA has the most candidates in the 6th, majority ethnic Albanian district. There they will have nine candidates on the shared list of 20 candidates with SDSM, and BESA leader Bilal Kasami is expected to lead the list. The small Erdoganist ethnic Albanian party also has two candidates in the 1st and 2nd district and one candidate in the 5th district.

This is the first time that SDSM, which used to be considered a primarily ethnic Macedonian party, concludes a pre-election coalition with an Albanian party. SDSM is losing among ethnic Macedonians badly to VMRO-DPMNE and hopes that its own Albanian wing, led by Muhamed Zekiri, and BESA, will help the socialist party make up this deficit with Albanian voters.