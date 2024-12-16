During a press conference today, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski informed that the investigation into the corruption allegations at the State Lottery, includes former Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

The charges are aimed against eight persons. One is a former Prime Minister, one is a former Deputy Prime Minister, one is a former director of a legal entity and one is a former Secrtary General. Two persons are not available to the investigation, Toskovski said.

The Interior Minister did not disclose the names of the suspects, but said that they are well known to the public. He urged the two fugities – Artan Grubi and his right hand man Perparim Bajrami – to return to the country.

Grubi issued a social media statement saying that he went to Kosovo for a personal trip, without knowing that he is under an investigation. Meanwhile, prosecutors today delivered a request to the court that Grubi is placed under detention.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski also discussed the case during a TV interview today. He said that Grubi left to Kosovo in a vehicle with diplomatic license plates. Minister Toskovski said that there are serious indications that errors were made by the border police, and that they officers who allowed Grubi to cross the border will be investigated.