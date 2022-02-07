A chain collision of several vehicles took place Monday on Ilindenska Street in front of the Government building. Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi and Economy Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi, were involved in the accident.
According to initial information, no one was injured, and Telma TV reports that according to unofficial information, one of the participants in the clash was the Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi.
Late this afternoon, the official vehicle I was traveling in with the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi at a working meeting in the Government participated on a car accident that occurred at the intersection in front of the Government building. Apart from material damage to the vehicles, fortunately there are no seriously injured people. Participants sustained only minor injuries. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, wrote Besimi on Facebook.
