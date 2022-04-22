The loan that Macedonia is applying for at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will have a one-percent interest but details are yet to be defined. Nevertheless, the funds will be used for budget support, says Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi.

According to Besimi, this interest rate is significantly lower than what can currently be a Eurobond for us, between 4.5 – 5.5 percent. As Besimi explained in an interview with Sitel TV, there will be an official request and mission of the IMF in the country to process the loan.