Newly appointed Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi assured the public that there is enough money in the budget to cover the debt payment, the deficit and unexpected additional costs of the coronavirs epidemic. Besimi said that the budget will be able to pay out the loans that are maturing throughout the year.

We will secure enough funds for the next stimulus measures to soften the blow of the crisis and to lead to a post-crisis renewal. Our priority will be programs that we know can be fully implemented by the end of the year and on bringing in foreign finances into the country, Besimi said in an interview with the MIA news agency.