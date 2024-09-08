On September 8, the nation’s Independence Day, the United States of America’s ambassador, Angela Ageler, issued a congratulations message.Ageler states, “on this special day, we join North Macedonia and all of you in celebrating your independence and your dynamic and diverse communities,” in a video statement made public by the US Embassy in Skopje.

Like our independence, yours was hard won, with countless sacrifices made by those who believed in the power of freedom and democracy. Today and always, we honor your history, your present and bright future, Ageler said.