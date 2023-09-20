The Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi, informed on his Facebook profile today that the prices of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will decrease by 10 percent in the coming period.

–Decreasing the prices of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages! Today I received several letters from our domestic producers of mineral water, juices, and beer who informed me that they are voluntarily participating in the “guaranteed price” campaign with a minimum price reduction of 10 percent!, Bekteshi states on his Facebook profile and expresses his gratitude for the support.