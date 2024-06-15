US President Joe Biden extended the validity of his executive order on the Western Balkans by another year.

The order warns individuals who endanger peace and international positions in the Balkans with sanctions if they violate treaties such as the Dayton Treaty in Bosnia and the UN resolution 1244 on Kosovo. On Macedonia, Biden wants to prop up the 2001 Ohrid Treaty and the imposed Prespa Treaty from 2018. This executive order has been in force since 2001 and has been amended over the years to add additional treaties in it.