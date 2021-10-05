US President Joe Biden raised the issue of the Balkans and their stalled EU integrations in a phone conversation he had with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The leaders also discussed the Western Balkans and President Biden conveyed strong support for continuing the accession process with countries in this region, is the penultimate talking point that was raised between Biden and Von der Leyen, according to the White House readout.

The conversation comes as European and Balkan leaders are set to meet in Slovenia, where it is expected that Macedonia will again not be given a clear date to open its EU accession talks, despite the humiliating concessions already accepted by the Zaev regime. Another proposal from Slovenia, that the EU member states set 2030 as a year when all of the Balkan countries will be admitted to the EU, was also refused.