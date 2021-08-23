While visiting Ukraine to attend events marking the 30th anniversary of country’s declaration of independence, President Stevo Pendarovski held on Monday a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, during which he reaffirmed the position that holding the first intergovernmental conference as soon as possible is Macedonia’s top priority and stressed that the European Union must intensify efforts to make relations with Western Balkan countries more dynamic.

President Pendarovski reaffirmed the position that bilateral issues should not be an obstacle to validate the progress of any country on the EU road and that in that context a solution should be sought for our country.

In addition, the two interlocutors referred to the situation in the European Union and in our country, and exchanged views and information on developments in Afghanistan.