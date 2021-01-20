The Government will send to the MPs texts of legal changes which will determine the obligation of ID cards, driver and traffic licenses, travel documents and other documents to be printed bilingually and with the new name of the country.

Today, the Government approved the texts of the Draft-Law on Amending the Law on Passports of the Citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, the Draft-Law on Amending the Law on Identity Card and the Draft-Law on Amending the Law on Road Traffic Safety, in order to comply with the legal solutions in the Law on the Use of Languages, as well as from the aspect of the deadline for replacement of the existing travel documents containing the inscription, ‘Republic of Macedonia’ with travel documents with the new constitutional name of the country, observing the deadline specified in Article 3 of the Constitutional Law for implementation of the Amendments from XXXIII to XXXVI of the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia, the Government said in a press release.

