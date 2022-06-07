According to the State Statistical Office data, in the Republic of Macedonia there were 18,790 births in 2021, of which 18,648 live births and 142 stillbirths. In 2021, compared to the previous year, the number of live births decreased by 2.0%. The structure of live births by sex was dominated by males with 51.1%, which means there were 104.5 males per 100 females.

By months, the most (1,735) live births were registered in July.

According to the mothers’ age, most (34.0%) were live births to mothers aged 25-29.

The mean age of mothers for all live births was 29.2 years, while the mean age of mothers at first birth was 27.5 years.

Children were most frequently born to mothers from the 1992 birth cohort.

In 2021, there were 20 live births registered to mothers aged under 15.

The number of live births outside marriage in 2021 was 2,546, which represents 13.7% of the total number of live births.