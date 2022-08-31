According to data from the State Statistical Office, the number of live births in the second quarter of 2022 is 4,379, a decrease of 6.5% in comparison to the same period last year.

The number of deaths in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 33.4% compared to the same quarter of 2021 and it amounted to 4 760, of which 22 were infant deaths.

The negative natural increase was – 381 persons, representing the difference by which the number of live births is smaller than the number of deaths.

The number of marriages registered in this quarter of the year was 2670, decreasing of 7.3% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

In this quarter, there were 521 divorces.