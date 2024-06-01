The number of births dropped by 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024, down to 3,632.

Deaths were also down, by 0.6 percent, to 5,199, reported the State Statistics Bureau. Eight of the deaths were of toddlers.

The Bureau informed that there were 2,488 marriages registered in this period, a spike of 3.8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023, while 597 marriages were broken up. Most marriages were registered in Skopje – 617, of them 123 were in Cair, 85 in Saraj, 80 in Gazi Baba, and about 50 in Karpos, Kisela Voda and Butel. Lipkovo near Kumanovo also registered 123 marriages, while Kumanovo had 92 and Zelino registered 73.

No new marriages were registered in Debrca, Novaci and Vevcani.