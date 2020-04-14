Bishop Agatangel of Veles called on the on the faithful to celebrate the coming Easter in their homes, by coming out to their balconies and singing. Easter and Epiphany are the most massively celebrated Christian holidays in Macedonia, but a long curfew was declared for the coming weekend that will prevent people from going to the churches.

I call you to go out to your balconies, yards and windows, and sing the hymns on midnight, when the bells will announce the ressurection of Christ. I congratulate you online and greet you with the words – Christ is risen, bishop Agatangel said.