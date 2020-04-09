The Macedonian Orthodox Church joined in the call for assistance from the state, as it faces empty churches over the Easter holidays, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Bishop Timotej, who is the head of the bishopric of Debar and Kicevo said that the Government mandated quarantine will badly affect the holiday season.

This is our main holiday, the priests may be left with bare tables, Timotej when asked about the earlier shocking statement from the head of the Islamic Community in Macedonia, Sulejman efendi Rexhepi. Timotej made a point to emphasize that the Macedonian church has not discussed the issue yet but may do so.

Rexhepi threatened to call the Muslim faithful to fill the mosques again unless the Islamic Community is given financial compensation. He threatened to “turn the country into Bangladesh” and make the efforts to fight the epidemic impossible unless he is paid.