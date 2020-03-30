Bitola: 20 citizens fined 2.000 EUR for curfew violations Macedonia 30.03.2020 / 17:20 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Bitola prosecutors are going after 20 citizens who violated orders linked with the coronavirus epidemic. The violations are mostly linked with the curfew and they wil be fined with 2.000 EUR each. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin bitolaprosecutorscurfew Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 29.03.2020 Gynecology clinic in Bitola closes after the owner’s son was diagnosed with the virus Macedonia 29.03.2020 Police detains over 100 citizens for violating the curfew Macedonia 28.03.2020 Mountainside hotels like Molika will be used to quarantine returning Macedonian citizens Macedonia News The Durlovski family encourages people to stay at home with a song Ten people tested positive for the virus in the Kozle clinic in Skopje Pendarovski will convene the Security Council tomorrow VMRO-DPMNE congratulates to the citizens on Macedonia’s NATO accession, notes their sense of humiliation and need for change Zaev’s proposal to drastically cut public sector wages will be raised before the Government tomorrow When it comes to cutting party funding, SDSM won’t take “yes” for an answer, keeps up a smear campaign against VMRO-DPMNE Death of a woman in Struga investigated after fears over the coronavirus grow No mention of the nation that is joining NATO from Oliver Spasovski .
