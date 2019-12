The man from Bitola who was arrested yesterday on the suspicion that he was sexually assaulting his three children was a well known alcoholic, the Dosie news site reports.

The city was shocked after the revelation that teh children aged 6 to 13 were abused by their father. They tell Dosie that the 58 year old man served eight years in prison.

The attacker is now detained and faces another lengthy prison sentence. The children are cared for by their mother