Air pollution levels have spiked noticeably in the past days, as the poor weather conditions and the colder weather have kept a permanent cloud of smog and dirt over many cities in Macedonia.

Bitola is among the worst affected cities today, with 377 micrograms of PM10 particles per cubic meter of air. Kumanovo and Tetovo both have over 200. Anything over 50 micrograms is considered poor air quality. During the winter days, when much of the country uses wood or coal to heat up, Macedonian cities regularly top world rankings of most polluted cities.