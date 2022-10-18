The council of Blagoevgrad Municipality banned the Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov”, named after the famous Macedonian poet.

Blagoevgrad will not be a center for similar propaganda provocations, according to the explanation of the declaration voted by the Council of this Bulgarian city.

The same was confirmed by councilor Kiril Iliev from GERB, who stated that with this declaration they are telling the “Macedonians” that they are not welcome in the city.