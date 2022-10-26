The mayor of Blagoevgrad Ilko Stojanov told the Bulgarian newspaper “24 Casa” that he neither issued a permit nor prohibited the opening of a private Macedonian cultural club. He claims that if someone speculated about his name and the mayoral institution, it was a lie.

Stojanov claims that he had nothing to do with the municipality and has nothing to do with him.

A group of people rented a room from a private person and decided to make a club. The municipality of Blagoevgrad will not make this private event official, comments Stojanov and adds that he received an invitation for its opening, but he will not go.

The club should be opened on Sunday and the leader of the opposition Hristijan Mickoski will participate in the event, but not Prime Minister Kovacevski.