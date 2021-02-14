After a mild winter, Macedonia is now experiencing serious cold. Snow fell non-stop throughout the country over the weekend, covering even the low-lying parts of the country.

Temperatures dropped down to minus 18 degrees in the Popova Sapka ski resort, and -15 in Mavrovo and Krusevo. Even southern cities like Strumica and Gevgelija saw overnight temperatures well below zero.

Sapka is covered in 65 centimeters of snow, and Mavrovo has 38/ Of the major cities, Bitola is covered in 33 centimeters, Stip in 23 and Ohrid, Tetovo, Prilep and Gostivar in 22.

Forecasters expect the snow to stop by the end of the day, but temperatures will continue to drop, especially on Monday evening.