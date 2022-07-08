Under the slogan “Ultimatum – No thanks”, citizens outraged by the French proposal today blocked several road sections across the country.

From 13h to 14h, the intersection near the Government of the Republic of Macedonia was blocked, as well as the main roads Stip – Veles, Strumica – Radovis and Pletvar – Prilep. There was also a protest in front of the Government.

Due to the religious holiday, there will be no protest tomorrow. Mass public gatherings continue on Sunday at 7 p.m.