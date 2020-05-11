The Stip hospital has issued a public bid to purchase blood testing agents that are only procured through a company that is heavily favored by the Healthcare Ministry. VMRO-DPMNE official Ivan Jordanov said that the hospital first purchased an Abbot Architect machine that uses agents that are only sold through businessman Aleksandar Jovanovski – Zuti, who is taking over the supply of the public healthcare with blood testing agents.

Zuti first came to prominence when he won a contract worth 35 million EUR with a company that was just a few months old.