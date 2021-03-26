A board reading „Republika e Shqiperisë” [Republic of Albania] has been placed in the library of the “Koco Racin” Cultural Center in Kicevo. The board also includes an inscription in Albanian language and flag of Albania.

There is a reaction from the employees of the “Koco Racin” Cultural Center, but also from the visitors who think that it is a matter of provocation and violation of the laws, because the board is not bilingual.

Mazlam Osmani, director of the “Koco Racin” Cultural Center told A1on that this is a mistake that will be corrected and that the municipality is in charge of this.

The board was placed on Wednesday, and the dissatisfaction of the visitors has been going on for a long time because, as they say, the name of the institution Koco Racin is avoided.