Boat carrying tourists runs aground near the St. Naum port Macedonia 14.08.2021 / 19:57 A boat carrying tourists got stuck (ran aground) near the St. Naum port on Lake Ohrid, reported news 1.mk. The boat failed to free itself with the maneuvers of the captain and with the help of its engines, so another ship managed to get it out. OhridSt. Naumboat Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 28.07.2021 Even and balanced development of the whole of Macedonia Macedonia Culture 25.07.2021 Mickoski announces two major projects that will lead to serious decentralization of power Macedonia 25.07.2021 Government expresses gratitude to Bosnia and Russia for helping Ohrid keep its UNESCO status Macedonia News Nearly 800 new Covid-19 cases, 10 patients die Only ten percent of new Covid-19 cases are vaccinated Only the drug mafia and the Zaev family cartel will benefit: Zaev wants to legalize drug trafficking SDSM-led government’s corruption, failure to deal with the pandemic, the marijuana businesses boost people’s trust in VMRO-DPMNE Three active wildfires in Saraj, Demir Kapija and Debar Filipce: Recovered Covid-19 patients will be able to enter bars and restaurants US NDI confirmed that SDSM’s rating is dropping dramatically, no one trusts the criminals All vaccination sites across the country open today .
Comments are closed for this post.