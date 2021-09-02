The Gradsko-Prilep expressway is a priority for the Government and has great economic and social significance for the whole region, said the Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bocvarski, who today with the director of the State Roads Company Ejup Rustemi inspected the Drenovo-Farish road section.

On the Gradsko-Prilep expressway, 35 percent of the two sections Gradsko – Drenovo and Drenovo – Farish have been built so far, and the road worth 64 million euros is expected to be completed by July 2023.

According to Bocvarski, all construction problems have been overcome.