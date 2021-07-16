Transportation Minister Blagoj Bocvarski defended the plan to add a third paytoll station to the Tetovo – Gostivar highway (just 25 kilometers). Bocvarski said that this is being done to expand the highway in the future, as well as to ensure that the country has “modern roads”.

We are projecting a new Tetovo – Gostivar highway, along a different route, that will allow us to use the current highway in one direction only. The Government has a plan to make the highway safer and more comfortable. It is important that citizens pay their road tolls, because we built or reconstructed a thousand kilometers of roads in the past four years, Bocvarski said.

The “thousand kilometers” claim is widely mocked in Macedonia. The Zaev regime is preparing to give exclusive right to the American Bechtel company to build three highways in a no-bid procedure which is expected to cost Macedonia dearly, and is currently looking for ways to fund this project.